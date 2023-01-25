Logistics Update Africa January - February 2023 Magazine

In the first issue of 2023, Logistics Update Africa’s cover story examines the momentum building up in unlocking the full potential of Africa’s air cargo sector and how air cargo, as a mode of transport, should position itself as a premium mode that offers speed and reliability to shippers. In the focus section we look at how a new generation of African entrepreneurs and technopreneurs are trying to solve the inefficiencies and hurdles in its logistics, by collaborating and leveraging the best from each other. The special report is about how Africa is at a critical juncture to realise its full aviation and air cargo potential against the ratification of the Single African Air Transport Market or SAATM. In this issue we provide a detailed review of Flower and Perishable Logistics Africa conferences held in Kenyan capital Nairobi in November 2022. We also have a report on how sustainability and carbon footprint are becoming important considerations when it comes to packaging for cut flower exports.