Logistics Update Africa July August 2024 Issue

The July-August 2024 issue of LUA focuses on intra-continental trade with the Cover Story on rapid growth in Africa’s e-commerce sector and a Special Report on AfCFTA’s potential to drive growth and reshape the continent's economic future.

The Cover Story digs deep to see how Africa's e-commerce sector is transforming logistics across the continent. “With rising internet access and smartphone adoption, online shopping demand surges, presenting unique challenges and opportunities for logistics innovation,” it reads. Meanwhile, the Special Report points out that the boost in intra-African trade promised by AfCFTA is only possible by tackling regulatory hurdles and fostering integration.

We have another Special Report that looks beyond the African continent and particularly the maritime chokepoints across the world and its impact on air freight.

This issue also has interviews with David Ambridge, Director of Cargo and Mail at TAAG Angola and Askin Demir, CEO of Blaise Diagne International Airport.