The March April 2023 issue of Logistics Update Africa celebrates International Womens Day with a focus on women leaders in the logistics industry. Air cargo and logistics have traditionally been dominated by men; however, women are breaking down barriers and making significant contributions in a range of professions.

Country Report on Nigeria notes how economic, systemic, infra challenges have been disrupting Nigeria’s logistics and asks the question will a newly elected govt, a sizable air cargo and retail opportunity, AfCFTA, help change its fortunes?



We also have a Focus on Nigeria and specifically its air cargo industry. Nigerian govt is accelerating its air cargo competitiveness by setting up committees with public and private enterprise leaders to build and operate airports with modern cargo infra.



In Interview, Rejoice Ndudinachi of Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport (SMlCA), Owerri discusses her career progress and the thrust and prospects of the Owerri International Cargo Airport.



With over one billion people, African air space offers huge opportunities. While policies like SAATM are many, what's clearly lacking is implementation. Special Report of this issue asks if govts listening.



ACI Africa conference held in the Rwandan capital city of Kigali emphasised continued partnerships as the key to Africa’s aviation and economic transformation. Don't miss our Report.



We also have Review of the recently concluded sixth edition of air cargo Africa.