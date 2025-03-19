Welcome to the March–April 2025 Edition of Logistics Update Africa!

The Cover Story by Libin Chacko Kurian explores why Africa’s perishable exports remain fragile despite their global potential, held back by logistical hurdles that demand urgent attention.

The Special Report by Rajarshi Chatterjee tracks Kenya’s remarkable rise in the global flower market, revealing how it’s fuelling a worldwide romance with its blooms.

The Feature story by Parijat Sourabh dives into the impact of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and how it could unlock massive economic potential while reshaping logistics across the continent.

Industry Report by Jyothi Shankaran examines the uncertain outlook for 2025, noting how geopolitical flashpoints from the Suez Canal to the Red Sea could shape global trade flows.

Finally, in Focus, Nikitha Sebastian explores how Africa connects its vast geography through multimodal transport, integrating road, rail, air, and sea to build a stronger, more connected future.