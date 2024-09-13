Logistics Update Africa September October 2024 Issue

The September-October 2024 issue spotlights various aspects of Africa's logistics landscape, from cold-chain packaging innovations to infrastructure development. The cover story by Rajarshi Chatterjee underscores the role of public-private partnerships in addressing infrastructure challenges and boosting Africa’s self-sufficiency in pharmaceutical logistics.

The feature story by Parijat Sourabh highights Africa's cold chain market is projected to reach $14.85 billion by 2029, with innovative packaging solutions tackling logistical challenges.

Libin Chacko Kuria’s country report focuses on Rwanda, which, despite being landlocked, is emerging as a logistics gateway for central and eastern Africa through investments in airports, dry ports, and cold-chain infrastructure, though challenges remain.

Nehal Gautam’s industry report explores Africa’s complex but promising path to eco-friendly logistics, highlighting its potential for a sustainable, efficient, and inclusive sector.