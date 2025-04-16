Kenya is a global leader in flower exports, but is it keeping up with its industry peers like Colombia and the Netherlands? The presentation explores what we've learned from the global flower industry and compare Kenya's air cargo efficiency, packaging, and cold chain with that of its competitors. From pallet weights and bouquet making at source to the impact of inefficient box design and missed air freight capacity, this video unpacks the major issues holding Kenya back—and the huge opportunities ahead. Can Kenya reclaim its lead in payload efficiency? How can smarter packaging and compact bouquets save money and reduce carbon footprint? And what role does European infrastructure—or the lack of it—play in this story? Let’s dive in