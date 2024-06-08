The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Etihad Airways and AD Ports Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global pharmaceutical and life sciences distribution hub, leveraging its location, investment opportunities and advanced logistics capabilities.

The MoU was signed during the BIO International Convention 2024 held in California, U.S., says an official release from Etihad. The agreement was signed by Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director, Research and Innovation Centre, DoH, Stanislas Brun, Vice President, Etihad Cargo and Mansoor Al Marar, Vice President, Industrial Business Development, KEZAD Group, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group.

"The partnership aims to create attractive value propositions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical technology companies to establish their operations in Abu Dhabi."

Al Mannaei says: "Leveraging Abu Dhabi’s strategic location as the gateway to the MENA region, we are pleased to partner with world-class leaders in investment and logistics, offering advanced infrastructure with easy access to regional and global markets. This MoU reaffirms DoH’s commitment to leading the transformation of the regional healthcare ecosystem. Our vision is to create a healthcare environment where patients have access to the latest treatments and medical technologies. By establishing a robust healthcare and life science distribution hub, we are poised to enhance healthcare outcomes and improve lives across the region. The establishment of this distribution hub will not only solidify Abu Dhabi’s position as a critical player in the global pharmaceutical industry but also drive economic growth and job creation for Emirati citizens in the healthcare and logistics sectors.”

Badr Al-Olama, Director General, ADIO adds: "Abu Dhabi has made supporting the healthcare and life sciences industry a strategic priority, benefiting our nation and the world. Today, Abu Dhabi stands as a leading hub in this field with advanced infrastructure and supportive regulations enabling a vibrant community of health tech companies. This partnership will drive further collaboration to expand the Abu Dhabi ecosystem and unlock new opportunities for the sector’s leading innovators and companies."

Brun says: "Etihad Cargo is committed to supporting Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a global hub for healthcare and life sciences distribution. This MoU is a major step towards enhancing the UAE's strategic importance in the global pharmaceutical supply chain and ensuring greater access to innovative healthcare products for patients in the region and beyond. We are closely working with the relevant stakeholders to ensure the development of our dedicated healthcare and life sciences PharmaLife product matches the industry and regulations requirements."