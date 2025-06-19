Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland Aircraft of Canada has announced that Advantage Air Travel has purchased two Package Freighter Conversion Kits, further bolstering the operator’s Dash 8-400 freighter programme.

Scheduled for delivery in late 2025, the purchase reflects the airline’s confidence in the Dash 8-400’s performance and De Havilland Canada’s reliable freighter conversion solutions, according to an official release from De Havilland Aircraft of Canada.

De Havilland Canada’s Package Freighter Conversion Kit is one of several cargo conversion solutions designed to permanently transform the Dash 8-400 from a passenger aircraft into a dedicated freighter. These conversions enhance operational efficiency and cater to regional carriers seeking high-yield, flexible cargo operations.

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with Advantage Air as they expand their cargo operations from their home base at Wilson Airport in Nairobi, Kenya” says Ryan DeBrusk, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, De Havilland Canada. “Their decision to invest in our Package Freighter product highlights the value of our dedicated cargo solutions and the growing demand for reliable, rugged aircraft in regional markets.”

Mohammad Somow, CEO Advantage Air, adds: “Our investment in the Package Freighter Kit programme marks an important milestone in our fleet strategy. These kits enhance our capacity to meet cargo demands with speed, reliability, and efficiency – leveraging the proven durability and performance of the Dash 8-400.”

De Havilland Canada’s Package Freighter conversion transforms the aircraft into a full-time cargo platform, featuring are nine distinct loading zones with eight radial spider nets providing tie-down and restraint functions, smoke detection systems, and cargo loading system is also available for palletised cargo.

With its short takeoff and landing (STOL) capability, high dispatch reliability, and low operating costs, the Dash 8-400 in its Package Freighter configuration provides regional operators with a strategic edge in the cargo market, the release added.

Advantage Air Travel is an aviation company based in Nairobi, Kenya, specialising in cargo freight services across East Africa, the Horn of Africa, and other parts of the continent. It operates from both Wilson Airport and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to data from Planespotters.net as of May 29, 2025, Advantage Air Travel operates a fleet of three aircraft, comprising one Bombardier CRJ-200 and two Fokker 50s in the cargo configuration.