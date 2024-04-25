American passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion company Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) has redelivered an AEI B737-800SF freighter to Serve Air, headquartered in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This Air's Serve Air's acquisition of its second AEI B737-800SF aircraft solidified its position in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company anticipates expanding its fleet to encompass six AEI B737-800SF freighters in the forthcoming years, as stated in a recent official release.

The conversion process, including all touch labour and maintenance, was expertly conducted by the authorised AEI Conversion Center, Commercial Jet, located in Dothan, Alabama. The converted B737-800SF freighter boasts a main deck payload capacity of up to 52,700 lbs. (23,904 kg) and accommodates eleven ful"-heigh" 88" x 125" container positions, with an additional spot for an AEP/AEH. Notable features include new floor beams aft of the wing box and a large 86" x 137" Main Cargo Door, complemented by a single vent door system.

AEI's design facilitates ease of loading, allowing containers to be positioned "full 16.5" aft of the forward door jamb, thereby enhancing operational safety and efficiency. Additionally, the AEI B737-800SF has a flexible Ancra Cargo Loading System, a rigid 9g barrier, standard supernumerary seating for five, a galley, and full lavatory facilities.

With a history dating back to 1958, AEI remains at the forefront of the aircraft passenger-to-freighter conversion industry, having developed over 130 Supplemental Type Certificates and modified more than 600 aircraft to date. Presently, AEI offers passenger-to-freighter conversions for a range of aircraft models, including the Boeing 737-800, 737-400, 737-300, MD-80 series, and CRJ200 aircraft.