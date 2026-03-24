AerCap has announced the signing of lease agreements with Ethiopian Airlines for two Boeing 777-300ERSF converted freighters. Known as “The Big Twin", these aircraft will be the first of their type to operate in Africa, with deliveries scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.

AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly emphasised the significance of the deal, noting that the 777-300ERSF offers 25% more capacity than smaller twin-engine long-haul freighters, delivering cost efficiencies and supporting Ethiopian Airlines’ expanding cargo operations. “We are proud to support Ethiopian Airlines and wish them continued success as they scale and strengthen their operations,” Kelly said.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew highlighted the strategic importance of the agreement, stating: “We are delighted to partner with AerCap to bring the first Boeing 777-300ERSF to Africa. These aircraft will significantly enhance our cargo capacity and efficiency, boosting trade in the region. As demand for air freight continues to grow, Ethiopian Airlines remains committed to investing in modern, sustainable solutions that cement our position in the global cargo market.”

The transaction marks a milestone for both AerCap and Ethiopian Airlines, reinforcing their long-standing partnership and positioning Ethiopian Airlines as a pioneer in deploying advanced freighter technology in Africa.

Ethiopian operates flights to more than 160 domestic and international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents; Ethiopian bridges the gaps between Africa and the world. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is headquartered in Dublin.