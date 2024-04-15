The air cargo charter industry is ready to be transformed with the launch of Aerios, software specially designed to meet the sector's complex needs.

"By replacing disparate systems and manual processes with a single digital workflow, Aerios aims to address long-standing inefficiencies that have hampered the industry," says an official release.

Simon Watson, Founder, Aerios

Simon Watson has founded Aerios, a separate company from CharterSync, as an independent business within the CargoTech group, the release added. "Aerios introduces cutting-edge software designed to connect carriers, brokers and charter professionals into a single digital ecosystem. The system, powered by real-time data and artificial intelligence, aims to streamline operations, enhance decision-making and maximise revenue."

Watson says: "We created Aerios to fill a glaring gap in the air cargo charter industry. Our software does more than just digitalise existing operations; it transforms them, giving access to operational data and market intelligence in real-time. This means fewer errors, faster and more informed decisions, allowing our clients to scale their operation in a cost-efficient manner, whilst driving for increased revenue."

The software offers features designed to modernise the industry including:

*Centralisation of communications for improved collaboration and cross team efficiency.

*Real-time data analysis for informed decision-making from a request level through to more strategic planning; and

*Revenue optimisation by offering a new route to market that increases visibility on capacity and availability data.