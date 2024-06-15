Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP) announced its renewed partnership with the Brunel Solar Team as its logistics partner for the 2024 Sasol Solar Challenge in South Africa from 13 through 20 September 2024.

“As partners, we hope to help the team win this prestigious solar race for the fifth time. We will handle air transport and related logistics for the team’s solar vehicle, the Nuna 12s,” the release reads.

To minimise environmental impact, AFKLMP will offset the fuel required to transport the Nuna 12s from Amsterdam to Johannesburg with SAF (an alternative aviation fuel), significantly reducing the carbon footprint of this journey.

“Air France KLM Martinair Cargo is inspired by and aligned with the mission of the Sasol Solar Challenge,” said GertJan Roelands, SVP commercial at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo. “The airfreight industry faces the challenge of reducing its carbon footprint. Our goal is to lead innovation in this area by spearheading initiatives that involve all industry stakeholders.”

Following the global oil crisis of 1973, there was growing awareness for the environmental harm caused by fossil fuels, sparking global efforts to develop alternative energy sources. In 1983, Danish inventor Hans Tholstrup built the first solar-powered car and drove it across Australia, demonstrating the potential of solar energy. This groundbreaking achievement led to the establishment of Australia’s World Solar Challenge.

In 2001, the Solar Team from Delft University of Technology participated in the sixth World Solar Challenge in Australia, aiming to promote sustainability and innovation. Led by Dutch astronaut Wubbo Ockels, the team inspired many with their vision. As Ockels famously said, “There is only one earth. And there is no spare.”

The Delft students made history by beating 43 other team to become the first rookies to win the race with their solar car, Nuna.

Today, solar racing continues to drive technological innovation and raise awareness for the environmental impact of fossil fuels. It challenges teams to develop and refine new technologies, contributing to advancements in sustainable technology that will eventually benefit commercial industries. By partnering with the Brunel Solar Team, AFKLMP reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and innovation, significantly advancing efforts to achieve more sustainable practices in aviation and beyond.