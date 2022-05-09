The 10th Aviation Stakeholders Convention, hosted by the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and Kenya Airways, brings together over 500 delegates from 47 countries across the globe physically and virtually.

The convention under the theme Beyond The Crisis is being held in Nairobi, Kenya. "A total of 34 African airlines are represented at the event with 12 airline CEOs in attendance," according to an official statement.

"AFRAA, in coordination with African Union Commission (AUC), African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), and African Aviation Industry Group (AAIG), will convene the first lab meeting to be held from June 27 to July 1, 2022," says Abdérahmane Berthé, Secretary General, AFRAA. "I call upon stakeholders to join this noble initiative which will bring experts from various sectors to craft solutions to transform business in the region and ensure the efficient development of intra-Africa air transport."

Joseph K. Njoroge, CBS, Principal Secretary, State Department for Transport, Government of Kenya added: "Among the industry actions for recovery by airlines is the enhanced cooperation and collaboration. This will establish stronger and more efficient airlines with business models that will allow them to compete internationally and improve Africa's air traffic market share which is currently very low."

The importance of exchanging knowledge and experiences to inspire a sustainable and resilient aviation was emphasised by Allan Kilavuka, CEO, Kenya Airways. "Covid-19 posed the greatest risk to the aviation sector but we remained resilient as an industry and carried on. Planes continued to fly, delivering tonnes of freight, bringing our people home from overseas, and keeping people connected with their families across the continent. As we fly towards a better future, sustainability will be a key priority for Africa's aviation sector."

The following masterclasses will also take place over the 2-day conference:

Class 1: Aircraft configuration and fleeting decisions for recovery by Embraer

Class 2: Showcase of selected AFRAA projects; and

Class 3 Regional operators' opportunities for route and network planning by Canada-based De Havilland Aircraft.

The 25 exhibitors at the conference include AFRAA, African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), AMREF Flying Doctors, AMST Aviation, Astral Aviation, AVIACO, Avmax Spares, Boeing and Collins Aerospace.