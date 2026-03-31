African airlines recorded the fastest growth globally in February 2026, with air cargo demand rising 21 percent year-on-year, outpacing capacity growth of 17.3 percent, according to data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This marked the strongest performance among all regions, highlighting Africa’s rising role in global trade.

Willie Walsh, IATA Director General, said that overall global demand increased 11.2 percent year-on-year, with international operations up 11.6 percent. He noted that shipments ahead of the Lunar New Year supported growth, though the outbreak of war in the Middle East toward the end of February added uncertainty, with rising fuel costs, fuel shortages in some regions, and disruption to key Gulf cargo hubs posing challenges. A stable fuel supply and early resolution of the conflict, he added, would support the sector.

The operating environment showed positive signals for trade. Global goods trade rose 5.2 percent in January, jet fuel prices increased 1.2 percent in February, and global manufacturing sentiment strengthened, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index at 53.1 and new export orders climbing to 51.4, its highest since July 2021.

Regionally, African airlines led the global growth charts, followed by Middle Eastern carriers, which saw demand rise 16.5 percent and capacity 13.5 percent. Asia-Pacific airlines recorded a 13.6 percent increase in demand with a 10.1 percent growth in capacity, while North American and European carriers posted more modest gains. Latin American and Caribbean airlines showed the slowest growth, with demand up just 0.7 percent.

Across trade lanes, Africa–Asia traffic surged 61.9 percent, the fastest-growing corridor worldwide and the eighth consecutive month of expansion, reflecting strong demand for Africa-linked trade. Other major routes, including Middle East–Asia and Europe–Asia, also recorded solid growth, though African trade remained the standout performer.