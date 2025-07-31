Africa’s air cargo demand increased by 3.9% in June 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to the latest report from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This performance stands out as global air cargo demand saw only a modest growth of 0.8% during the same period. The positive results in Africa come at a time when trade tensions, rising tariffs and geopolitical issues are affecting air cargo movement across the world.

The report highlights that African carriers also expanded their cargo capacity by 6.2% year-on-year. However, despite the growth in demand and capacity and the cargo load factor, the percentage of space filled dropped slightly by 0.9% points to 42.1%. While this load factor remains lower than the global average, the overall growth indicates healthy momentum in Africa’s air freight activity, particularly when compared to major global markets that struggled in June.

While the global demand increased slightly overall, the performance varied sharply by region. Asia-Pacific led the way with the strongest growth of 9%, followed by Africa and Latin America. In contrast, North America experienced the sharpest decline, with air cargo volumes dropping by 8.3%. Europe showed no real growth with only a 0.8% increase, and the Middle East declined by 3.2%, largely due to ongoing disruptions caused by military conflicts in the region.

According to Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA, these numbers show how fragile air cargo remains in the face of political and economic uncertainty. He noted that while some clarity around US trade tariffs has helped businesses plan more confidently, the reality is that many of these trade deals are bringing higher tariffs than before. This could increase costs for companies and possibly slow down global trade. Walsh added, “governments should redouble efforts to make trade facilitation simpler, faster, cheaper and more secure with digitalisation.”

Zooming in on trade routes, the Africa-Asia corridor, which is an important link for the continent, saw a 4.8% decline in air freight volumes in June. This was the second month in a row of negative growth on this lane, showing that demand for goods moving between Africa and Asia may be under pressure. This slowdown is notable, especially as other routes such as Europe-Asia and within Asia saw strong double-digit growth.

Beyond regional performance, the air cargo industry is also being influenced by global manufacturing activity and fuel prices. In June, global manufacturing showed signs of recovery. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which tracks the health of the manufacturing sector, climbed above the 50-point mark to reach 51.2. This signals a return to growth after months of stagnation. However, the PMI for new export orders remained below 50, suggesting that export demand is still weak and likely affected by the uncertain trade environment.

Jet fuel prices also played a part in shaping the operating environment. Prices in June were 12% lower compared to the same time last year, which helped ease costs for airlines. However, when compared to May, fuel prices actually rose by 8.6%, pointing to continued volatility in energy markets.

At the same time, data showed that world industrial production rose by 3.2% in May, and global goods trade increased by 3.5%. These figures suggest that while trade is facing headwinds, overall demand for goods remains relatively stable, and some recovery is underway. Despite the global uncertainties, Africa’s positive performance in June shows the region’s potential to grow its air cargo footprint.