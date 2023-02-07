African airlines reported a decrease in demand of 1.4 percent for global and international demand in 2022 compared to 2021 and an increase in capacity of 0.3 percent (-0.2% for international operations), according to the Air Cargo Market Analysis by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

"Compared to 2019 (pre-Covid levels), demand was 8.3 percent above (+9.4 percent for international operations) and capacity was down 15.3 percent (-14.2 percent for international operations). In December, airlines in the region posted a 10 percent decrease in demand for both global and international operations compared to 2021. Capacity grew 1.3 percent (+0.2 percent for international operations) during the same period.”

Global full-year demand in 2022, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs), was down 8 percent compared to 2021 (-8.2 percent for international operations). Compared to 2019, it was down 1.6 percent (both global and international).

"Capacity in 2022, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTKs), was 3 percent above 2021 (+4.5 percent for international operations). Compared to 2019 (pre-Covid) levels, capacity declined by 8.2 percent(-9.0 percent for international operations).

"December saw a softening in performance: global demand was 15.3 percent below 2021 levels (-15.8 percent for international operations). Global capacity was 2.2 percent below 2021 levels (‑0.5 percent for international operations). This was the tenth consecutive monthly contraction compared to the 2021 performance."