Kale Logistics announced that it will develop Africa’s first Airport Cargo Community System, and celebrated the landmark achievement with Mozambique Airport Handling Service (MAHS).

"MAHS is a leading airport handling service company assisting aircraft, passengers, cargo and mail in the airports of Mozambique as the country sees year-on-year growth of air traffic. With fast-growing demand for capacity and soaring air cargo volumes, Mozambique is poised for exponential growth in the coming years," says an official release from Kale.

"Kale has been the torch bearer of air cargo digitisation across the world, and we are proud to be the first adopters of its ACS in Africa," says Tubias Fondo, IT and Communications Head, MAHS. "We strongly believe its technology-enabled solution will build strong business synergies for us in the long run."

In the first phase, integration of finance and customs systems is to be installed along with the latest GALAXY 3.0 - Kale’s flagship airport cargo digital management system, the release added. "MAHS is looking to mitigate its critical challenges: revenue leakage, lack of visibility and transparency, eliminating physical paper trails, and, most importantly, data interchange between stakeholders."

"We at Kale are excited to deploy Africa’s first ACS," says Vineet Malhotra, Co-Founder and Director, Kale. "We are proud to bring our expertise and best practices to this collaboration, ensuring the highest standards of service and innovation. Developing ACS for a major player like MAHS in Mozambique is a milestone for Kale. We are committed to offer the best-in-class service for MAHS and look forward to having a long-lasting business relationship with them."

The services are to be extended initially to eight airports in which MAHS is operating, followed by a further 12 in the subsequent phase, the release added.