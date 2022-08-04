Kuwait-based Agility has finalised the acquisition of UK-based John Menzies PLC,and will combine the business with its subsidiary National Aviation Services (NAS).

"Once integrated, the combined company will operate as Menzies Aviation and will be the world's largest aviation services company by number of countries and second largest by number of airports served," says a release from Agility.

The boards of Agility and Menzies had reached an agreement on March 30 on Agility's cash offer to acquire 100 percent of Menzies ordinary shares for 608 pence a share. The deal values Menzies at approximately £571 million ($670 million) on a fully diluted basis and approximately £763 million ($931 million) on an enterprise value basis.

The combined revenues of Menzies and NAS exceeded $1.5 billion in 2021. The new company will have approximately 35,000 employees and operations at 254 airports in 58 countries, handling 600k aircraft turns, two million tonnes of air cargo and 2.5 million fuelling turns per year, the release said.