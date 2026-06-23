Breeze, an embedded cargo insurance platform, has introduced Quote AI Autofill, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature that streamlines the insurance quoting process by minimising manual data entry for freight forwarders.

The company estimates that nearly 70 percent of cargo shipments are either uninsured or underinsured, largely due to outdated systems and labour-intensive processes that make it difficult for freight forwarders to integrate insurance into their everyday operations.

Eyal Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer, Breeze, said, “Forwarders are working in a market shaped by disruption, uncertainty, and pressure on margins, yet too much of the insurance process still depends on copying information from one document to another. Quote AI Autofill is designed to remove repetitive manual tasks, speed up quotes, and keep the user fully in control.”

Users can generate insurance quotes by pasting text or uploading documents they already possess, such as emails, bills of lading, commercial invoices, booking confirmations, and screenshots.

Breeze’s proprietary AI extracts the relevant shipment details and automatically fills in key quote fields, including commodity description, cargo value, load type, special conditions, booking reference, Incoterms, transport mode, origin, destination, and vessel information, allowing users to simply review the completed quote.

All AI-populated fields are clearly identified, remain fully editable, and no quote is submitted until the user has verified and approved the information.

The new feature is part of Breeze’s broader strategy to seamlessly integrate cargo insurance into freight forwarding workflows by reducing the administrative effort involved in arranging cover.

The launch follows recent remarks by Breeze Chief Insurance Officer Patrizia Kern-Ferretti, who said the marine insurance sector must better align with the realities of modern global trade through simpler products, improved data, and processes that fit the way freight forwarders and shippers operate.