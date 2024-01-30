Messe Muenchen India, organisers of air cargo Africa, announced Nairobi, Kenya as the new host city for the upcoming edition of this trade fair and conference. transport logistic Africa and air cargo Africa 2025 will be held from the 19-21 February 2025 at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi, Kenya.

The expanding economy and rising middle-income population of Africa combined with improving infrastructure and connectivity projects in Kenya have resulted in growing volumes of international trade. According to the Airports Council International (ACI), Kenya’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) emerged as the busiest cargo airport in Africa in 2021, handling the lion’s share of import-export volumes across all African airports.

Several infrastructure projects launched in Kenya over the past few years have facilitated demand for imported goods and the seamless supply of exports from across African markets to global destinations through the JKIA. High-speed rail connectivity between Mombasa and Nairobi, the proposed deep-sea Lamu Port off the coast of Mombasa, and the Nairobi Inland Container Depot (ICD) are just some of the infra facilities that will drive import-export volumes from JKIA.

Also, initiatives to promote trade and commerce between African countries such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the East African Community (EAC) a regional economic community of seven East African countries, have resulted in expanding opportunities for domestic and international logistics solution providers. Therefore, the decision to shift air cargo Africa from Johannesburg, South Africa to Nairobi, Kenya was welcomed across the board.

Dr Robert Schoenberger, Global Industry Lead, transport logistic exhibitions, Messe München GmbH, says, “The past few editions have proved that air cargo Africa is a force to reckon with in the continent’s highly competitive logistics industry. Across the world today, Africa is known for its exports of fresh produce like fruits, vegetables, and cut flowers. The rapid economic growth in several African countries translates to increasing demand for machinery and equipment, pharmaceuticals, etc. Through air cargo Africa 2025 we will continue serving the best interests of the domestic market, while transport logistic Africa will open opportunities for multimodal solutions encompassing air and sea freight, roads, and railways too. We are excited to host this edition in Nairobi, and we look forward to exchanging ideas with the best minds in the African transport and logistics business.”

The previous edition of air cargo Africa in 2023 in Johannesburg attracted 60+ exhibitors and 2000+ visitors from 50+ countries, and these figures are likely to be surpassed in the upcoming Nairobi edition.

Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India, says, “air cargo Africa has been growing in scale and impact at every edition, receiving exceptional response from leaders in the domestic air cargo business as well as from global logistics players. We are particularly stoked about the accelerated implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which can potentially unite the continent into a single market of 1.46 billion people in 55 countries. Combined with the infrastructure development and GDP growth of Kenya, the surging volumes of international trade will need world-class transport networks and multimodal logistics solutions to deliver value for all stakeholders. As demonstrated by the previous edition of air cargo Africa, we are looking forward to enabling meaningful handshakes; unlocking business opportunities at the upcoming edition and the co-location with transport logistic Africa 2025.”