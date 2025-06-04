Qatar Airways Cargo, IAG Cargo and MASkargo confirmed during a press event at Air Cargo Europe in Munich that their Global Cargo Joint Business will formally launch in late 2025. The partnership, initially announced in April, will operate across multiple continents and focus on joint network optimisation, system integration and new routing opportunities, subject to regulatory clearance.

The three carriers plan to integrate their networks across the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Indian Subcontinent, Europe and the Americas. The collaboration will enable customers to access new routes not available through individual carriers and book shipments more efficiently via a unified platform. Initially, the focus will be on selected cargo markets, with expansion expected in phases depending on regulatory clearances.

As part of the rollout, Qatar Airways Cargo, IAG Cargo and MASkargo will align their systems, processes and commercial offerings. Shared digital platforms, coordinated products and services, and a combined Avios loyalty programme are expected to be introduced. The partnership will also aim to optimise use of freighter and belly hold capacity across the joint network, and offer integrated ground handling and trucking services.

Separately, the three airlines will each sign individual agreements with the UN World Food Programme. Collectively, they will contribute 1,000 tonnes of free cargo capacity to support the agency’s global humanitarian logistics operations.

“We are thrilled to discuss the upcoming launch of our groundbreaking partnership on the sidelines of Air Cargo Munich. This collaboration allows us to contribute meaningfully to corporate social responsibility by supporting the World Food Programme,” said Mark Drusch, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo.

David Shepherd, Chief Executive Officer at IAG Cargo, said: “This proposed joint business represents a real step change for our customers. By creating this single network, we are creating new connections which unlock new commercial opportunities. This network will be more efficient, reliable, and coordinated than anything offered through traditional interline agreements.”

Mark Jason Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at MASkargo, said: “This partnership is a major milestone for MASkargo and the global cargo industry. By teaming up with Qatar Airways Cargo and IAG Cargo, we’re extending our reach and unlocking seamless connectivity across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. It’s more than network expansion; it’s about transforming how cargo moves worldwide. We’re also proud to support the World Food Programme’s mission, reinforcing our belief that logistics can be a powerful force for good.”

Virginia Villar Arribas, Deputy Director for Private Sector Partnerships at the World Food Programme, said: “This collaboration reflects the growing role of the private sector in accelerating humanitarian response. ”

The three partners confirmed they are working towards securing final regulatory approvals and will provide further updates ahead of the planned launch.