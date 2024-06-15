The stage is set for a dynamic comeback as Air Cargo China returns to the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from June 25 to 27, 2024. After a six-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, STAT Media Group is gearing up for the event with conference programmes packed with high-calibre speakers and thought-provoking discussions.

This year's Air Cargo China exhibition and conferences promise to be a major event, bringing together industry leaders to navigate the ever-evolving air cargo landscape. STAT Media Group is at the forefront, curating a programme that tackles the most pressing issues facing the sector.

The conference kicks off with a much-anticipated keynote address by Mark Drusch, the newly appointed Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways, the world's largest cargo carrier. His keynote, titled 'The air cargo industry must modernise,' in which Drusch will delve into critical questions such as: Why does air cargo lag behind the passenger aviation business in terms of modernisation and digitisation? With the proliferation of digital commerce, how can the air cargo industry bring speed and visibility across the value chain? He will explore what can be learned from the passenger aviation business and how air cargo stakeholders can implement these lessons to become more efficient. If not now, when?

Immediately after the keynote, Drusch joins a panel discussion titled "Airborne Commerce: Navigating the E-commerce Revolution in Air Cargo Logistics". This session, moderated by Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, will explore the surging role of e-commerce in air cargo. The panel boasts a lineup of industry experts that includes Thomas Yu, Senior Director Global Hub Operations, Cainiao; Kerry Davis, Head of eCommerce, Teleport; and Coco Sun, Group VP of eCommerce Logistics, Gotofreight.

Industry reports indicate that cargo volume from cross-border e-commerce channels comprised 10% of the total air cargo volume. By 2022, this figure had doubled to 20%, and it is projected to reach approximately 25% by 2027. According to IATA, one out of every five parcels currently transported by air has been purchased online, with this ratio expected to grow to one in three by 2027. Consequently, air cargo will play an increasingly critical role in the movement of goods originating from e-commerce channels. The discussion will cater to some important questions like What does that demand from air cargo industry stakeholders? How do they build their capabilities to handle such rapid increase in cargo volumes originating from e-commerce channels from around the world? How does technology enable the movement of cargo with security, speed, efficiency, and transparency?

On the second day, Ali Turk, Chief Cargo Officer at Turkish Cargo, another industry giant and one of the world's top three cargo carriers, will deliver a keynote address titled "Future of air freight is digital – how will cargo airlines enable digital transformation through process automation and technology" Turk's session will highlight the critical need for the air cargo industry to embrace digital transformation. He'll address how this transformation can help navigate economic uncertainty, evolving customer needs, and fierce competition within the air cargo market.

Turk's keynote will follow with a panel discussion on "Trans-Pacific Air Cargo Trade – Is the Best Yet to Come?", this session will be moderated by Reji John and will bring together industry leaders like Kathy Liu, GM Shanghai Air Freight & VP Global Sales and Marketing, Dimerco; Joanna Li, Executive Director Commercial & Business Development, Hactl; Alvin Tay, SVP Sales & Marketing Asia Pacific, Atlas Air; and Sean Dolan, CEO, NorthLink Aviation.

The pandemic, disruptions in ocean container shipping, and geopolitical issues have significantly impacted air cargo volumes moving across the transpacific route from Asia to North America for an extended period. However, the transpacific air cargo market is poised for a busier summer than usual, with even more robust demand expected in the last quarter of the year. Factors contributing to this include disruptions to ocean freight services in the Red Sea, a still-resilient US economy, and the e-commerce boom originating from China. Despite these changes, Asia remains the top region for air cargo demand, followed by North America.

The panellists will discuss the transpacific air cargo market, examining the trends driving the increase in demand and the challenges that continue to accompany it.

