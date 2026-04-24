Global air cargo markets recorded a shift in demand patterns following the onset of conflict in the Middle East, according to data compiled from WorldACD’s air cargo database. The figures compare year-on-year changes in chargeable weight across origin regions, analysing performance in January and February, the period from 1 March to mid-April, and the year-to-date period up to mid-April.

Worldwide air cargo tonnage increased by 8 per cent in the first two months of the year. This growth reversed after the start of March, with volumes declining by 3 per cent. As a result, total growth for the period from January to mid-April stood at 3 per cent, reflecting a slowdown in global momentum.

Regional performance showed divergence after March. Central and South America, along with North America, were the only regions to record growth in air cargo volumes during the period from March to mid-April. Other regions reported declines, indicating a broader impact on international air freight flows.

The Middle East recorded a 19 per cent increase in air cargo demand in January and February. This trend changed sharply after the beginning of March, with volumes declining by 37 per cent through mid-April. The data points to a direct impact on regional cargo activity following the escalation of the conflict.





South Asia recorded an 8 per cent decline in air cargo volumes from March onwards. Africa also reported a contraction, with volumes falling by 11 per cent over the same period. These declines reflect reduced throughput across key emerging markets.

Asia Pacific remained the strongest-performing region on a year-to-date basis, with growth of 7 per cent through mid-April. However, the region saw a marginal decline of 1 percent from March onwards. Within this, China recorded a sharper contraction of 7 per cent, indicating uneven demand within the region.

The data highlights a clear shift in air cargo demand patterns following the onset of the conflict, with early-year growth giving way to contraction in several regions. While some markets continued to expand, overall trends indicate a slowdown in global air freight activity.