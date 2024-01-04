2024 may herald the start of a new economic growth cycle for the global air cargo industry after last year ended with a nine percent year-on-year rise in demand and the general air cargo spot rate reached its highest level in nine months, according to the latest weekly market data analysis by Xeneta.

"While the geopolitical environment and cost of living pressures continue to present significant hurdles to global trade, the predictability of air cargo means the industry stands to benefit from escalating international disruption, albeit producing only modest gains in volumes," says Niall van de Wouw, Chief Airfreight Officer, Xeneta.

“To say 2024 is a new dawn is perhaps a little too optimistic but I certainly think it’s the start of a new cycle for airlines and forwarders. Shippers are likely to also appreciate the stability returning to the market so they can more accurately predict the transportation costs for the products they are selling.”

Weekly market data for December shows the global average air cargo spot rate peaking at $2.60 per kg, up six percent from its November level, boosted by a nine percent annual growth in demand, the update added. "The general air cargo spot rate, however, continued to record a double-digit year-on-year fall of 18 percent. This compares to a growth ratio of -25 percent in November compared to the previous year."

Niall van de Wouw adds: “December 2023 data shows the market was slightly busier than anticipated but we shouldn’t be tempted to draw too many conclusions from what happens in the final month of the year because the Christmas and New Year holidays make it an odd month.

“We also need to factor in that December 2022 provided a low comparison base given the very muted demand seen 12 months ago. This latest data appears to reflect stronger but temporary local market performance on key lanes as opposed to signalling a global economy that is doing much better. Our market outlook forecast for 2024 remains unchanged with an anticipated one-two percent growth in demand, and a two-four percent rise in supply,” he said.