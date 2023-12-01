Messe Muenchen India announced the 10th edition of Air Cargo India, co-located with the 14th edition of CTL-BHP, presenting the Indian industry with multimodal transport and logistics solutions under one roof. In addition to the trade fair, this edition will showcase conferences on logistics solutions for the pharma, perishables, and e-commerce sectors.

This edition will witness 300+ exhibiting brands, 800+ conference delegates, and 12000+ visitors from 50+ countries at the co-located event in Mumbai, which will be jointly presented by Messe Muenchen India and EXIM India who are the organisers of Air Cargo India and CTL-BHP respectively.

Dr Robert Schönberger, Global Industry Lead transport logistic exhibitions at Messe München GmbH, says, “I am particularly excited about the conferences that will bring together veterans from the logistics industry as speakers who will highlight new and emerging opportunities in the key demand sectors like pharma, perishables, and e-commerce.”

Nikhil Modi, owner, EXIM India, says, “We are witnessing significant policy measures to support and enhance India’s logistics performance such as the launch of high-speed rail networks, building new seaports and cargo terminals in various parts of the country, especially in those states and regions that are not yet connected to the mainstream networks. The co-location of CTL-BHP with air cargo India 2024 is an effort to leverage this growing confidence in Indian logistics and deliver multimodal solutions for all kinds of transport needs.”

About the growing emphasis on multimodality, Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India, says, “World-class logistics networks supported by robust infrastructure is the need of the hour for India to achieve its $2.5 trillion export-import target by 2030. With the co-location of air cargo India and CTL-BHP, culminating in the launch of the transport logistic exhibition in India, we will take these conversations forward by bringing a range of multimodal transport solutions under one roof.”

Manoj Singh, chief cargo officer, Adani Airport Holding Limited adds, “India's air cargo industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years thanks to its expanding economy, surge in e-commerce, export policy support by government, emerging pharma & auto hub, and its strategic geographic location. Growing logistics and airport infrastructure combined with the digital drive will ensure a seamless supply chain in the country. I look forward with greater excitement to engage and collaborate with industry colleagues with whom we can embark on a new journey of innovation, development, and sustainability.”

Dennis Lister- SVP product & innovation, Emirates SkyCargo states, "I've witnessed first-hand the remarkable growth of India's logistics industry in recent years and having been a part of previous Air Cargo India events, I’m also now thrilled about the addition of Transport Logistic India in 2024. This expansion not only underscores India's prominence in the global logistics landscape but also presents invaluable opportunities for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and advancing the future of air cargo. Emirates SkyCargo remains committed to facilitating seamless connections and delivering excellence in airfreight services, contributing to India's logistics journey.”

Air Cargo India will be held on 14-16 February 2024, while CTL-BHP will be held on 14-15 February 2024. Both exhibitions will be co-located at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.