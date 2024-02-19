The three-day air cargo India exhibition-conference was held in Mumbai from February 14-16 at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Organised by Messe Munchen India, with The STAT Trade Times as conference partner, the event witnessed participation from 100+ global brands, 600+ conference delegates and 12,000+ visitors from 50+ countries.

And for the first time, the event was co-located with the cargo, transport, logistics (CTL) and break bulk, heavy lift, project forwarding (BHP) exhibition.

Cyrus Guzder was presented the STAT Trade Times Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to the Indian air cargo industry.

The other winners and highly acclaimed are:

Category

Highly Acclaimed

Winners

Fastest Growing GSSA - Region India

Zeal Global

Rainbow Aviation

International Cargo GSSA of the Year - Region India

Air Logistics Group

Group Concorde

Cargo Ground Handler of the Year — Region India

Celebi

Cargo Service Center

International Freight Forwarder of the Year - Region India

S.A. Consultants & Forwarder

Skyways Group

Cargo Airline of the year - Region India

IndiGo CarGo

Air India Cargo

Innovative Airport of the Year— Region India

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

Cargo Airport of the Year - India

Delhi International Airport

CSMIA - Adani Airport

International GSSA of the Year

ATC Aviation

ECS Group

International Cargo Handler of the Year

Hactl

WFS

International Freight Forwarder of the Year

Maersk Freight

DSV

International IT Systems provider of the year

Unisys

IBS Software

International Air Cargo Charter Broker of the Year

Air Charter Service

Chapman Freeborn

Innovative Logistics Solutions in Air Cargo

Swissport

Turkish Cargo

Air Cargo Marketing

Saudia Cargo

Cargo.one

International Cargo Airport of the Year

Miami International Airport

Changi Airport.

Innovative International Cargo Airline of the Year

Turkish Cargo

Etihad Cargo

Air Cargo Sustainability Leader of the Year

va-Q-tec

Cathay Cargo

Air Cargo Woman Leader of the Year


Elisabeth Oudkerk, Qatar Airways
and Jacqueline Han Lin Ni, Etihad Cargo

International Cargo Airline of the Year

Qatar Airways

Emirates SkyCargo

