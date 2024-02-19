The three-day air cargo India exhibition-conference was held in Mumbai from February 14-16 at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Organised by Messe Munchen India, with The STAT Trade Times as conference partner, the event witnessed participation from 100+ global brands, 600+ conference delegates and 12,000+ visitors from 50+ countries.

And for the first time, the event was co-located with the cargo, transport, logistics (CTL) and break bulk, heavy lift, project forwarding (BHP) exhibition.

Cyrus Guzder was presented the STAT Trade Times Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to the Indian air cargo industry.

The other winners and highly acclaimed are: