air cargo India - winners and highly acclaimed…
Emirates SkyCargo won the award for the International Cargo Airline of the Year
The three-day air cargo India exhibition-conference was held in Mumbai from February 14-16 at the Jio World Convention Centre.
Organised by Messe Munchen India, with The STAT Trade Times as conference partner, the event witnessed participation from 100+ global brands, 600+ conference delegates and 12,000+ visitors from 50+ countries.
And for the first time, the event was co-located with the cargo, transport, logistics (CTL) and break bulk, heavy lift, project forwarding (BHP) exhibition.
Cyrus Guzder was presented the STAT Trade Times Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to the Indian air cargo industry.
The other winners and highly acclaimed are:
Category
Highly Acclaimed
Winners
Fastest Growing GSSA - Region India
Zeal Global
Rainbow Aviation
International Cargo GSSA of the Year - Region India
Air Logistics Group
Group Concorde
Cargo Ground Handler of the Year — Region India
Celebi
Cargo Service Center
International Freight Forwarder of the Year - Region India
S.A. Consultants & Forwarder
Skyways Group
Cargo Airline of the year - Region India
IndiGo CarGo
Air India Cargo
Innovative Airport of the Year— Region India
GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo
Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru
Cargo Airport of the Year - India
Delhi International Airport
CSMIA - Adani Airport
International GSSA of the Year
ATC Aviation
ECS Group
International Cargo Handler of the Year
Hactl
WFS
International Freight Forwarder of the Year
Maersk Freight
DSV
International IT Systems provider of the year
Unisys
IBS Software
International Air Cargo Charter Broker of the Year
Air Charter Service
Chapman Freeborn
Innovative Logistics Solutions in Air Cargo
Swissport
Turkish Cargo
Air Cargo Marketing
Saudia Cargo
Cargo.one
International Cargo Airport of the Year
Miami International Airport
Changi Airport.
Innovative International Cargo Airline of the Year
Turkish Cargo
Etihad Cargo
Air Cargo Sustainability Leader of the Year
va-Q-tec
Cathay Cargo
Air Cargo Woman Leader of the Year
Elisabeth Oudkerk, Qatar Airways
International Cargo Airline of the Year
Qatar Airways
Emirates SkyCargo