IATA has launched the Air Cargo Device Assessment Programme to validate tracking devices, data loggers, and sensors for compliance with industry safety standards, ensuring safe and secure air cargo transport and promoting global consistency in device approval.

The programme aims to address the growing demand for secure and reliable air cargo services, particularly in the pharmaceutical, perishable, electronic, and high-value goods sectors. These sensitive shipments rely on battery-powered electronic devices to monitor their integrity during transportation.

Brendan Sullivan, IATA's Global Head of Cargo, emphasised the importance of the programme, stating, "Shippers rely on various devices to monitor their sensitive shipments. The IATA Air Cargo Device Assessment will confirm that these devices comply with strict industry safety standards."

The programme validates compliance with IATA's Recommended Practise 1693, which provides critical safety guidance for electromagnetic compatibility and battery safety. Validation data will be accessible via ONE Source, a single access point for stakeholders searching for approved tracking devices.

The first product to be validated by the programme is THE BOX, a reusable packing solution developed by LivingPackets Group. Denis Mourrain, LivingPackets Group COO, highlighted the significance of IATA validation, stating, "IATA validation is crucial for THE BOX, as it provides universal acceptance across the air cargo industry. This recognition is particularly important for innovative products like THE BOX."

The IATA Air Cargo Device Assessment programme offers numerous benefits across the air cargo industry. Device manufacturers can streamline their validation process, eliminating repetitive documentation requirements and gaining easier access to airline contacts for device authorisation. Airlines benefit from safer operations, simplified internal approval processes, and a consolidated repository of approved devices.

Shippers and forwarders gain centralised access to approved device information, enabling better planning for routing and carrier selection. The programme's success will ultimately lead to more effective delivery of time- and temperature-sensitive shipments, reducing waste and preserving the integrity of shipments.