Air Europa Cargo and cargo.one announced a global partnership that brings the Spanish carrier’s cargo capacity to the platform for digital air cargo bookings.

cargo.one will soon launch Air Europa Cargo’s services to its global community of freight forwarders, says the official release from cargo.one.

The partnership will help Air Europa Cargo to improve visibility of its offers, reduce its cost of sale and guarantee customers a robust and user-friendly booking experience.

Freight forwarders will be able to secure Air Europa Cargo capacities digitally, using the most high quality, user-friendly experience on the market. Forwarders can soon discover, quote and book Air Europa offers for general cargo, perishables and pharma shipments up to 1.5 tonnes, says the release.

Jordi Pique Dalmau, General Manager, Air Europa Cargo says: “Our extensive cargo services have evolved greatly, and now is the ideal time to broaden our global reach and digital growth by working with cargo.one. The partnership enables us to apply the latest digital best practices and double-down on the valuable strategic gains from digital distribution.”

Moritz Claussen, Founder & Co-CEO of cargo.one adds: “We are delighted to take Air Europa Cargo’s digital sales to the next level and expand its digital footprint to many more forwarders across the world. In preparation for peak season, it makes every sense for Air Europa Cargo to enhance its booking experience and build new sales muscle for all its relevant markets.”

By offering its capacities on cargo.one, the airline will promote its services to an active community of 20,000 freight forwarders in 121 countries in all corners of the world, the release added.

From late Summer, freight forwarders in selected cargo.one markets throughout EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and Latin America can book Air Europa Cargo capacities, with many more markets being added in the following weeks, the release added.

Building on more than 30 years of air transport experience, Air Europa Cargo offers the forwarding industry flexible and reliable capacity with 130 cargo destinations spanning Europe, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Middle East and Africa.