AIR ONE International Holdings has received its first Boeing 777 freighter in a handover ceremony at Boeing’s Everett facility in Washington, according to an official release from AIR ONE.

The production freighter is the first of two new 777Fs purchased by AeroTransCargo FZE, the aviation asset management company and subsidiary of AIR ONE International Holdings. The second aircraft is due to be delivered in Q4 2025.

The first 777F will enter service on an operating lease with British cargo carrier One Air, an AIR ONE International Holdings affiliate, featuring One Air’s signature blue, yellow, and white livery.

“This is a proud day for our group of companies. It marks the delivery of our first-ever 777 freighter production aircraft, which we look forward to introducing to our wider network of airlines. The 107-tonne payload capacity of the Boeing 777F blends well with the Boeing 747-400Fs our airlines are already successfully operating in major cargo markets globally. Alongside the second 777F joining over the next few months, the introduction of this new aircraft is the beginning of our long-term fleet acquisition strategy and reflects our intended growth path. We are positioning ourselves to become a leading international provider of commercial cargo capacity,” says Guneet Mirchandani, Chairman of AIR ONE International Holdings.

David Tattersall, Chief Technical Officer at One Air, adds: “Since our first commercial flight between Asia and Europe two years ago, One Air has gained considerable support from customers in both markets as well as the Middle East. Welcoming a 777F into our fleet to join our existing Boeing 747-400 freighters opens new and exciting opportunities as we continue our growth.”

“We are pleased to support AIR ONE’s continued growth with the introduction of the 777 freighter, providing the group’s airlines with greater value and seamless fleet integration,” says Omar Arekat, Boeing Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for the Middle East. “As the world’s largest, most capable twin-engine freighter today, the 777 freighter will deliver capacity, range, and reliability to support its customers’ expanding cargo operations.”

AIR ONE, the customer-facing brand of AIR ONE International Holdings, operates a global network of cargo airlines and aviation companies, providing flexible airfreight through long-term charters, ACMI solutions, and soon, scheduled services. The group oversees commercial operations for subsidiary AeroTransCargo SRL (Moldova) and affiliates RomCargo Airlines (Romania) and One Air (UK). Together, the fleet includes 11 Boeing 747-400 freighters and now the first 777F.

AIR ONE operates through a network of offices in London, the UAE, and Hong Kong with a dedicated team delivering flexible, customer-focused all-cargo solutions for its customers, connecting major trade lanes across the globe.