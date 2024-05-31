Air Partner's cargo division recently completed a humanitarian aid operation, transporting around 90 tonnes of aid per flight to Gaza. This aid included temporary shelters for the people in Gaza. The operation utilised three flights using a 747-400 aircraft.

Two flights departed from Liege Airport in Belgium, and the third flight left from Nairobi Airport in Kenya, all destined for Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus.

In total, over 280 tonnes of relief items were delivered to the region. Due to closed borders resulting from ongoing conflict, the aid was flown to Cyprus for further transportation via sea to the floating pier off the coast of Gaza.

The mission involved operating from international airports to ensure the smooth organisation of permits and traffic rights. The primary challenge was efficiently loading the cargo due to the need for palletisation, which led to the aircraft reaching its weight capacity before its volume limit.

Despite these challenges, Air Partner, a company with nearly 60 years of experience in aircraft charter and aviation safety and security solutions, successfully executed the mission. Even with payload restrictions, the maximum number of relief items was transported at a competitive price.

"We are deeply proud of our team's ability to deliver urgent, lifesaving cargo with precision and efficiency. Our unwavering commitment to detailed planning, our extensive global expertise and round-the-clock support ensures that we can overcome any obstacle and provide critical aid where it's needed most," said Pierre Van Der Stichele, VP of Global Cargo at Air Partner, in an official release.