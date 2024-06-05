Air Tanzania Cargo operated its first flight to Hong Kong using its only Boeing 767-300 freighter on June 3, 2024.

The new service will allow the airline to transport a variety of goods to and from Hong Kong, further expanding its cargo operations, says Anilash Nair, Regional Sales Manager, Network Aviation Group (GSSA for Air Tanzania in the Middle East) in his LinkedIn post.

"The decision to launch flights to Hong Kong is part of Air Tanzania's strategy to increase its presence in the global air freight market and meet the growing demand for cargo transportation services. The airline looks forward to providing efficient and reliable cargo services to customers in Hong Kong and beyond."

Air Tanzania, The Wings of Kilimanjaro, has once again proven their prowess in the aviation industry, showcasing their ability to reach new heights and conquer new markets, Nair added. "Air Tanzania Cargo is setting a new standard for excellence in the industry, and this latest accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team."

With the successful venture into East Asia, Air Tanzania Cargo is opening up exciting new opportunities for businesses and individuals looking to transport their goods to and from the region, the update added.