Air Tanzania has extended the airport ground services contract at its Dar es Salaam (DAR) home base with Swissport till 2024.

"The renewed agreement includes a comprehensive service catalogue for airport ground services, air cargo handling, and aviation security for around 134 flights per week," says an announcement from Air Tanzania.

At DAR, Swissport staff are servicing Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Airbus A220s and Bombardier Q400 aircraft for Air Tanzania, the statement added. In addition to Dar es Salaam, Swissport is also managing the airline's hub operations at Kilimanjaro Airport (JRO).

"We are pleased that Air Tanzania has once again chosen Swissport as a partner for a range of mission critical ground services that have a significant impact on an airline's on-time performance and reliability," says Mrisho Yassin, Chief Executive Officer, Swissport Tanzania. "It underlines that our leading position in hub and large base handling is recognised across the industry and pays off also at the airport of the Tanzanian metropolis."

Zurich, Switzerland-based Swissport currently provides some 850 airlines on six continents with airport ground services and air cargo handling.