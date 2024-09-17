Airbus has named Gabriel Semelas as President, Africa and the Middle East, with effect from January 1, 2025.

Semelas brings more than 24 years of experience in the aeronautical industry, having held key senior executive roles. He returns to Airbus from his current position as Chief Commercial and Financial Officer at Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug in Germany, says an official press release from Airbus. Prior to that, he led the contracts team for Airbus’s commercial aircraft business in Africa and the Middle East.

In his new role, Semelas will be responsible for overseeing Airbus's operations across all the company’s divisions in the Africa and Middle East region, a key area for Airbus strategic development, the release added.

Wouter Van Wersch, Executive Vice President, International, Airbus says: "Semelas’s extensive background in the aeronautical industry, coupled with his proven leadership skills, makes him the ideal candidate to lead Airbus' operations in Africa and the Middle East. We are confident that under his leadership, we will continue to strengthen our presence and partnerships in this strategically important region."

Semelas adds: "I am honoured to take on this responsibility at such a pivotal time for Airbus in Africa and the Middle East. I look forward to working with our talented teams and partners to drive growth and innovation in this dynamic market.”

Semelas succeeds Mikail Houari, who has played a crucial role in expanding Airbus’s footprint in the region over the past years, the release added.