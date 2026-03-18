AirCairo has broadened its partnership with Aeroprime Group by appointing it as the exclusive Cargo General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA) for India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), enhancing its presence in both markets.

Announced on March 18, 2026, the move builds on the existing relationship, with Aeroprime Group already serving as AirCairo’s Passenger General Sales Agent (GSA) in India. The expanded mandate is intended to strengthen the airline’s cargo operations while continuing to support its passenger business.

Under the new agreement, Aeroprime Group will handle AirCairo’s cargo sales, operations and customer engagement across India and the UAE. The company will use its regional presence, technology-driven processes and established trade relationships to support the airline’s cargo activities.

Hussein Sherif, Chairman and CEO of AirCairo, said Aeroprime Group has been a trusted partner for the airline’s passenger business, showing strong market understanding and consistent performance. He added that extending the collaboration to cargo representation in India and the UAE is a natural progression as the airline looks to strengthen its cargo offering and tap into growing trade flows to and from Egypt.

Abhishek Goyal, Executive Director and CEO of Aeroprime Group, said the company is pleased to take on the Cargo GSSA role while continuing as Passenger GSA in India. He said the dual responsibility will allow a more integrated and strategic approach to market development, adding that Aeroprime aims to strengthen AirCairo’s presence across both passenger and cargo segments and improve connectivity between Egypt, the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent.

Egypt continues to play a key role in international trade and logistics, supported by its strategic location at the crossroads of Africa, the Middle East and Europe. The country is seeing growing cargo demand across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, perishables, textiles and general cargo, with strong trade links to markets including India and the UAE.

AirCairo operates a modern fleet and serves a growing network across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia. The airline is also expanding its cargo potential by using belly-hold capacity to support trade between key global markets.

Aeroprime Group, headquartered in New Delhi, provides aviation services including airline representation, cargo management, sales, marketing and digital solutions. With operations across multiple countries and cities, the company will support AirCairo’s cargo growth plans and service delivery to freight forwarders and logistics partners.