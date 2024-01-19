Airlink, a leading humanitarian nonprofit harnessing the speed and power of the aviation sector to deliver aid globally, announced the names of three new members of its Board of Trustees, beginning their three-year terms in January 2024.

“Each member brings a wealth of experience and expertise within the aviation and logistics sectors, embodying Airlink’s dedication to transforming disaster logistics and expanding its global reach to serve more communities,” says Todd Freeman, Chair, Board of Trustees, Airlink. “Their guidance and expertise will be instrumental in shaping Airlink’s strategies, enhancing our global reach, and furthering our mission to connect the world’s most vulnerable communities in times of disaster.”

Airlink provides free transport and logistical coordination to a network of over 200 vetted disaster response charities utilising cash and in-kind donations from airlines, aviation businesses and foundation grants to deliver aid globally, says an official release.

“In 2022, we began working with Airlink in response to the war unfolding in Ukraine," says Gagne. "That initial effort has expanded to numerous responses to crises across the world, delivering essential aid to those in need. It’s work of which I’m immensely proud, and for which I feel incredibly privileged to be impacting more closely as an Airlink board member.

Dawne adds: “I am honoured and excited to join this amazing organisation and look forward to working with a wonderful team of people who work around the clock during times of humanitarian crisis to fill the tremendous need for logistic resources and provide disaster relief."

Airlink is expanding its global humanitarian impact, especially in the Asia Pacific region, which is very exciting, says Anand. "I am proud to be associated with Airlink and hope to make an impact on its Board."

Since inception in 2010, Airlink’s airline partners have flown nearly 12,000 relief workers and transported more than 12.5 million pounds of humanitarian cargo, saving nonprofits over $44 million in air transport costs and directly helping over 59 million people. In 2023, Airlink assisted almost 13.7 million people in the aftermath of natural and man-made disasters, the release added.