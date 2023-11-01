The Australia-based specialised airfreight handling company AIRWAY Logistics has implemented Mauritius-based software provider Maureva’s MARGO cargo solution, digitalizing its air freight operations and benefiting from improved efficiency, streamlined operations, and technologically transformed processes and workflows.

AIRWAY, formerly Pak Fresh Handling, has seen growth in recent years providing seamless customised airfreight services such as international and national cargo handling, cargo terminal operations, and cold chain services across Australia. Owing to the nature of the business, the flow of real-time information and efficient workflows from collection to drop-off of cargo are crucial to the handling company.

“The partnership between AIRWAY and Maureva represents a substantial leap forward in the digital transformation of the company’s cargo operations. The cloud-based solution offers scalability, flexibility, and accessibility, as required by AIRWAY to streamline its operations. Maureva’s ability to tailor the MARGO system to AIRWAY’s specific business needs has been crucial and it ensures that the technology aligns with AIRWAY’s unique operational requirements, maximizing its effectiveness. By optimizing cargo operations and improving efficiency, MARGO indirectly enhances customer experiences. Shippers and consignees benefit from faster cargo processing and more accurate tracking, leading to higher customer satisfaction levels,” reads the release.

MARGO automates the issuance of air waybills and cargo handling processes. This empowers AIRWAY to handle cargo acceptance, export and import processes, facilitate manifest creation and execute hassle-less part-shipments, and effectively administer warehouse operations optimally and smoothly. The integration of IATA-compliant messages (Cargo-IMP and Cargo XML) and the Australian Customs interface have played a pivotal role in promoting effective communication and collaboration among stakeholders.

“The strategic acquisition of MARGO for digitalising and optimizing our operations to improve performance and service levels and boost revenues is an important milestone to meet the requirements of our rapidly expanding airfreight handling business,” says Nathan Beven, head of AIRWAY. “Maureva is a great match for AIRWAY Logistics, tailoring its MARGO system towards our specific business needs.”

AIRWAY further benefits from MARGO’s robust functionalities such as rate management, allocation of warehousing charges, invoicing process, and reporting tools. These capabilities empower AIRWAY to exercise prudent cost management practices while identifying and capitalizing on revenue-generating opportunities, thus enhancing the company's overall financial performance.

"We're proud to partner with AIRWAY, helping them leverage digital tools to enhance air cargo opportunities and customer experiences. This collaboration strengthens Maureva's presence in the APAC market, enabling companies to digitize their cargo operations." says Davina Martin, solutions sales manager at Maureva