AIT Worldwide Logistics has joined the Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP Cargo) sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) programme, under which AIT purchased 460 tonnes of SAF from AFKLMP Cargo for 2023 with even higher volumes committed heading towards 2024.

The agreement allows both parties to intensify their partnership and increase the overall sustainability of airfreight chain logistics, says an official release from AFKLMP Cargo.

AFKLMP Cargo presented its sustainability award to AIT Worldwide Logistics on November 18, 2023 at the annual ball of the Netherland-America Foundation (NAF) in New York. The award was received by Ray Fennelly, Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President, AIT Worldwide Logistics.

“To make progress towards environmental goals in our industry, cooperation is absolutely essential, and AIT is pleased to be a part of KLM’s SAF programme," says Fennelly. "It’s also an honour to receive this award from a company with such a well-deserved reputation for world-class professionalism and support; thank you for your partnership as we work in tandem towards a sustainable future.”

GertJan Roelands, SVP, Commercial, AFKLMP Cargo adds: “We are honoured that AIT Worldwide Logistics has decided to partner with Air France KLM Martinair Cargo and join our SAF programme. Recognising the challenges of the hard-to-abate sector, partnerships like these underscore the willingness of the complex ecosystem to work together to become a more sustainable airfreight industry. This is a clear step in the right direction toward our commitments for the SBTi-validated targets for 2030 and the ultimate goal of achieving net-zero CO₂ by 2050.”