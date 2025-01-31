Angola’s flag carrier, TAAG Angola Airlines, has taken delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

This is the first of four Boeing 787 Dreamliners ordered by TAAG. The airline has placed an order for two 787-9s and two 787-10s. This particular 787-9 is leased from AERCAP.

The aircraft, registered as D2-TEQ, arrived at the new Luanda International Airport (also known as Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto International Airport) on 30th January 2025 from Seattle Paine Field International Airport, U.S.

The 787-9 Dreamliner, named ‘Namibe,’ features TAAG Angola Airlines' new livery. Its arrival comes just in time for Angola Liberation Day on 4th February 2025, marking a milestone moment for the airline.

On 11th November 2025, Angola will celebrate 50 years of independence, a significant milestone to reflect on the nation’s journey toward freedom, peace, and progress. To commemorate Angola’s 50th anniversary of independence (1975-2025), TAAG has adorned the aircraft with a special commemorative logo.

Image: TAAG Angola Airlines

TAAG stated on LinkedIn that its Boeing 787-9 features a refreshed livery reflecting Angola’s heritage, with the Palanca prominently visible on the tail and engine fuselage.

The airline mentioned in a LinkedIn post, “Under the slogan ‘Angola 50 Years: Preserving and Valuing the Achievements Made, Building a Better Future,’ these celebrations aim to strengthen national pride and unity among all Angolans while highlighting past accomplishments and future challenges.”

According to Planespotters.net, TAAG Angola Airlines has 14 aircraft in service, now including its latest addition, the Boeing 787-9, along with one Airbus A220. Additionally, its Boeing 737 fleet consists of five active aircraft and four parked, including a Boeing 737-800BCF and a Boeing 737-700QC, a convertible variant that can be quickly reconfigured between passenger and cargo operations.

Apart from the 787 for widebody operations, the airline operates a Boeing 777 fleet, with three in service and five parked. The airline also operates four De Havilland Canada DHC-8 Dash 8 aircraft in service, with two currently parked.

Last year, TAAG and Lufthansa Technik signed a long-term agreement to provide technical services for the components of the airline's new Boeing 787 fleet.