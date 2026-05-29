Global air cargo demand registered a 4.0% year-on-year increase in April 2026 despite disruption stemming from the conflict in the Middle East, according to data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres (CTK), grew 4.0% compared with April 2025, while capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTK), declined by 0.4%. International operations likewise posted a 4.0% increase in demand, even as capacity dropped by 0.9%.

“Air cargo demand grew 4% year-on-year in April, driven by strong Asia-linked trade flows. But this positive news masks a more complex operating environment. Severe disruption at major Gulf hubs due to the war in the Middle East continued to reshape trade routes and constrain capacity on key corridors. With dedicated freighters carrying much of the growth, air cargo is once again keeping supply chains moving amid trade disruptions. The coming months will test how well the sector can absorb continued geopolitical uncertainty and elevated operating costs,” said Willie Walsh, IATA Director General.

IATA said several factors influenced the operating environment during the month. Global trade contracted 2.1% month-on-month in March after four consecutive months of growth, showing continued vulnerability to geopolitical shocks. Jet fuel prices increased 121.1% year-on-year in April, while crude oil prices rose 77.7%. At the same time, global manufacturing sentiment remained in growth territory, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising 1.9 points to 53.4 and the PMI for new export orders reaching 50.2. With both indicators remaining above the 50-point expansion threshold, conditions continued to support air cargo demand.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific airlines recorded the strongest growth in air cargo demand in April, rising 10.5% year-on-year, while capacity increased 5.3%. African airlines reported a 7.7% rise in demand, with capacity declining 9.4%. European carriers saw demand increase 6.0% and capacity rise 3.0%, while North American airlines recorded a 5.0% increase in demand and a 1.2% rise in capacity.

Middle Eastern carriers posted the weakest performance, with air cargo demand declining 18.2% year-on-year and capacity falling 22.9% amid continued disruption linked to the conflict in the region. Latin American and Caribbean carriers also reported weaker performance, with demand declining 2.8%, while capacity increased 1.2%.

Air cargo performance across trade lanes showed mixed trends in April. Africa–Asia recorded growth of 12.8%, Europe–Asia increased 16.2% and within-Asia traffic rose 13.0%, reflecting continued strength in Asia-linked trade. Europe–Middle East traffic declined 25.9%, while Middle East–Asia traffic fell 22.4%, highlighting disruption across Gulf-linked corridors. Europe–North America traffic also declined 1.0%.