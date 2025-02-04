Astral Aviation announced the appointments of two general sales agents (GSAs) to enhance its global presence and service delivery.

"Network Aviation Group has been appointed as the GSA for Europe and the United States of America while HIT Cargo Asia will serve as the GSA for mainland People’s Republic of China," says an official release from Astral.

Sanjeev Gadhia, CEO, Astral Aviation says: "We are delighted to partner with Network Aviation Group as our GSA for Europe and the USA. Their deep understanding of the air cargo industry and their commitment to excellence make them the ideal partner to represent our interests and serve our customers in these key markets."

Andy King, Group Sales Director, Network Aviation Group adds: "We are very pleased to be working with East Africa’s leading all-cargo airline again. We have over 40 years of experience in providing air freight solutions for clients in the East African region, and look forward to growing this business together with Astral."

HIT Cargo Asia, a leading provider of cargo services in the Asia-Pacific region, will ensure efficient and reliable service delivery to customers in China, the release added.

Gadhia says: “Mainland China is a vital market for our global operations, and we are excited to work with HIT Cargo Asia. Their reputation for reliability and excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to provide world-class cargo solutions to our clients."