Astral Aviation has recently announced the appointment of Patricia Odida as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) effective April 1, 2023.

As per a social media post on LinkedIn by the company on Tuesday, Odida had reportedly excelled in her duties with the highest levels of professionalism and service in her previous role as Head of Cargo Optimization, Pricing and Revenue Manager at Astral Aviation for two years.

She has previously worked at Kenya Airways in a long stint of more than 17 years in the roles of Cargo Pricing and Revenue Manager, as the Cargo Sales Manager, Kenya and as Cargo Sales and Customer Service Executive in Nairobi.

She holds a Masters in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Nairobi.

Odida is slated to take over this new role following the retirement of Charles Simiyu who was the Commercial Director and CCO of Astral Aviation.