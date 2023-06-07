Astral Aviation inaugurated its maiden flight from Nairobi to Tel Aviv on June 5 on its Boeing 757 freighter which will operate on the new scheduled route.

The inauguration ceremony held at Astral’s hub at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was attended by the Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture in Kenya Mithika Linturi and the Israeli Ambassador in Kenya Michael Lotem along with other guests, says an official release from Astral.

Astral Aviation CEO Sanjeev Gadhia announced at the ceremony that the direct flight from Nairobi to Tel Aviv will reduce the transit time from 24 hours to five hours for Kenyan perishables which previously were being routed via other hubs such as Istanbul, Addis Ababa, and Dubai.

Gadhia added that the new flight will ensure perishables arrive fresh and of the highest quality while on the return flight it will enable exports from Israel to reach Africa via its Nairobi hub - opening new opportunities and new markets for Africa and Israel.