When you think of what an aircraft can carry, the usual suspects come to mind—cargo pallets of electronics, medical supplies, fresh produce, or even industrial machinery. But once in a while, something truly extraordinary takes to the skies. This week, rally cars—icons of speed and precision—travelled aboard a Boeing 737-400F from Nairobi to Kigali, embarking on their own high-stakes journey.

The transportation of these high-performance vehicles marked the inaugural flight of Astral Aviation’s new Boeing 737-400F on the Nairobi–Kigali–Nairobi route. The rally cars were delivered in partnership with RwandAir to support the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) Awards 2024, held in Kigali for the first time. The shipment included the Toyota Hypercar GR010, Toyota Yaris WRC Rally Car, Toyota Hilux Rally Car, and VW Polo WRX, all destined to be showcased at one of motorsport’s most prestigious annual events.





Astral Aviation Founder and CEO Sanjeev Gadhia expressed pride in the airline's role in this prestigious event, stating in a LinkedIn post: “An honour to move FIA – Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile Rally Cars on our inaugural flight on the B737-400F for our interline partner RwandAir Ltd. We look forward to Formula 1 coming to Africa.”

The FIA Awards 2024 is a milestone event for Rwanda, as it brings together the global motorsport community to honour the year’s top performers. The arrival of the rally cars in Kigali underscores the logistical complexity behind hosting such events, highlighting the critical role of air cargo partnerships like the one between Astral Aviation and RwandAir.

This inaugural flight also marked the debut of Astral Aviation’s newly acquired Boeing 737-400F, registered as 5Y-JSK. Leased from Avmax Group, the aircraft has been added to Astral’s fleet as part of its narrowbody modernisation programme. It replaces the airline’s retired DC9F, which served for 15 years. With this new freighter, Kenyan cargo airline aims to support scheduled and chartered services to over 20 destinations, connecting Nairobi with key cities in East, Central, and Southern Africa, as well as the Indian Ocean islands.