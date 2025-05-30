In a major milestone, Nairobi-based cargo airline Astral Aviation has launched a Boeing 767-300 freighter service from Hong Kong to Brisbane, Australia, on behalf of Aus Air Cargo, a registered Australian company aiming to become the country’s leading air freight carrier with both international and domestic operations.

The aircraft, registered as 5Y-SVR (MSN 24146), was formerly operated by Qantas as a Boeing 767-300 before being acquired by Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM) and converted into a Boeing 767-300 freighter in March 2011.

It landed in Brisbane from Hong Kong on May 27 and returned to Hong Kong on May 28, according to data from Flightradar24.

The aircraft was earlier ferried from Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport to Edinburgh Airport, and then to Nairobi, Kenya, between April 24 and 26, 2025. Aus Air Cargo's current agreement with Astral is based on an ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) arrangement.

Satvir Kalsi, CEO, Aus Air Cargo, mentioned that the plan is to extend operations to Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth in the coming months.

Aus Air holds an Australian Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) issued by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) and is now seeking further approval from CASA and the Department of Transport to operate routes using Boeing 737, 757, and 767 aircraft.

Kalsi, an Australian citizen, is the founder of Aus Air Cargo and currently serves as the Commercial Director for Astral Aviation in the UAE.

“The launch of our Hong Kong-Brisbane route is a testament to our dedication to enhancing trade connectivity between Australia and Asia. We are excited to support Australian exporters by providing a seamless and efficient airfreight solution for perishable goods, while also preparing to expand our footprint across major Australian cities,” said Kalsi of Aus Air Cargo.

“This new service is a welcome development for Australian exporters, offering faster access to lucrative Asian and Middle Eastern markets. Aus Air Cargo’s expansion will further strengthen Australia’s position as a leading supplier of premium perishable goods.”

The Boeing 767-300F, known for its versatility and payload capacity, will support the transport of general cargo, e-commerce shipments, and perishables, strengthening supply chains for businesses across both regions. The new service is expected to play a pivotal role in facilitating the export of high-quality Australian perishable goods, including fresh seafood, meat, dairy, and horticultural products, to key markets in China, Asia, and the Middle East.

“We are excited to expand our operations with this new route, offering enhanced cargo capacity and flexibility for our partners," said Sanjeev Gadhia, CEO, Astral Aviation. "This service underscores our commitment to supporting the Aus Air Cargo network and delivering seamless logistics solutions.”

“Aus Air’s strategic partnership with Astral Aviation in its upcoming network expansion underscores its commitment to supporting Australia’s economy. By leveraging its fleet of B767-300F freighters, the airline aims to provide reliable, high-frequency cargo services that meet the growing demand for airfreight capacity in the region.”

Astral Aviation stated in a LinkedIn post that the scheduled cargo flights will enhance trade connectivity between Asia and Australia, supporting the growing demand for efficient and reliable air freight solutions.

M&C Aviation has been appointed as the General Sales Agent (GSA) by Astral Aviation to market and promote cargo capacity from Australia.

Astral’s current fleet comprises three aircraft: one Boeing 767-200 freighter, one Boeing 767-300 freighter, and one Boeing 737-400 freighter, according to data from planespotters.net.

Astral operates a diverse network spanning intra-African, Middle Eastern, Asian, and European regions, connected through key hubs in Nairobi, Dubai, Johannesburg, and Liège.