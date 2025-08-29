Atlas Air, a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide and a leading global provider of outsourced aviation logistics, has announced a new long-term partnership with Etihad Cargo, the logistics and cargo division of Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates.

Under the agreement, Atlas Air will provide Etihad Cargo with dedicated freighter capacity through the deployment of a newly delivered Boeing 777 freighter. Starting this month, the aircraft will initially operate on routes linking Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, and Madrid, according to an official release from Etihad Cargo.

“We are pleased to again partner with Etihad Cargo, one of the industry's most respected carriers," says Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. “This partnership reflects our strong value proposition and the trust we've built with customers over time. We are pleased to tailor this long-term dedicated capacity solution to help Etihad capture growth opportunities. With our global scale and flexible, agile network, Atlas Air is enabling Etihad to expand their operations and serve their customers with confidence. With our industry-leading fleet of widebody freighters and deep operating expertise, Atlas Air is proud to be a trusted partner of choice, and we look forward to supporting Etihad’s continued success.”

The partnership comes at a time of growing demand for general air cargo, e-commerce, automotive, pharmaceuticals and perishable products across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

The 777F offers state-of-the-art, efficient capacity to support Etihad Cargo’s growth and customer product offering. The agreement reflects the strength of the longstanding relationship between Atlas Air and Etihad Cargo, dating back to 2012 when Atlas Air first began providing flight services over a multi-year period, the release added.

“Etihad Cargo’s expanded collaboration with Atlas Air represents a strategic step in scaling capacity and extending our global reach,” says Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer, Etihad Airways. “With Etihad Airways’ passenger fleet continuing to grow, it is essential that our freighter fleet expands in parallel to sustain this momentum and deliver end-to-end network connectivity. By aligning growth across both passenger and freighter operations, Etihad Cargo reinforces its ability to meet evolving customer demand, strengthen high-volume trade lanes, and introduce greater flexibility across key markets. This additional capacity further enhances the reliability and agility of our services, ensuring the delivery of seamless and efficient cargo solutions worldwide.”

The Boeing 777 freighter is the world’s largest and longest-range twin-engine cargo aircraft, capable of carrying a payload exceeding 100 tonnes. Its fuel efficiency and proven reliability align with Etihad Cargo’s commitment to providing sustainable, high-quality cargo solutions across its global network.