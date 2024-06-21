Avmax Group announced the successful completion of two significant transactions with Astral Aviation, a cargo carrier based in Kenya.

The transactions underscore Avmax’s commitment to supporting Astral Aviation’s fleet expansion and operational enhancement strategies, says an official release from Avmax.

"The first transaction involved the purchase and lease-back of a Boeing 767-200 freighter (MSN 22217) airframe, which has operated in Astral Aviation’s fleet since 2020. The second transaction comprised the dry lease of a Boeing 737-400F (MSN 27082), a pivotal addition aligning with Astral Aviation’s fleet optimisation goals."

Steve Hankirk, CEO, Avmax Group says: "We are pleased to have completed both transactions with Astral Aviation and welcome them into the Avmax family. Astral continues to demonstrate that they are a leading cargo carrier in the African market, and we are proud to support them with the growth of their airline."

Sanjeev Gadhia, Founder and CEO, Astral Aviation adds: "We are excited to add Avmax as a growth partner. Both transactions highlight their ability to provide flexible solutions that meet market requirements, enabling further growth for the Astral fleet. The introduction of the B737-400F marks an important inflection point in our growth strategy. This aircraft streamlines our fleet mix, allows Astral to match cargo demand with appropriate capacity, and ultimately offers better solutions to our customers."

Scott Greig, Senior Vice President and Head, Avmax Aircraft Leasing says: "Both transactions demonstrate our commitment to the African market and highlight Avmax’s diverse capabilities in leasing aircraft to leading carriers like Astral Aviation. We are pleased to support Astral as they optimise their fleet with the introduction of a B737-400F, enhancing their ability to meet growing cargo demand effectively."

The announcements were made during this year’s AviaDev Conference in Namibia, the release added.

Established in 1976, Avmax Group locations include Calgary (HQ) and Vancouver in Canada, Great Falls and Jacksonville in the USA, Nairobi in Kenya and N’Djamena in Chad.

With a fleet tailored for cargo needs ranging from the F50 to the B767-200F, Astral operates over 50 destinations within its intra-African network, offering both scheduled and charter flights.