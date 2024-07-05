Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum today announced 12 senior appointments, including Badr Abbas as the new Divisional Senior Vice President at Emirates SkyCargo replacing Nabil Sultan.

Emirates has been without a cargo head since March this year when Emirates promoted the then Divisional Senior Vice President Nabil Sultan to the role of Executive Vice President, Passenger Sales and Country Management, Emirates.

While Abbas’s appointment is effective from July 8, 2024, he is currently Senior Vice President - Commercial Operations (Africa) at Emirates, the role he has been in for close to five years.

Abbas has spent 24 years of his career in Emirates starting as a Commercial Management Trainee in 2000 and has been Senior Vice President - Commercial Operations (Far East) till 2019 and Vice President - Commercial Operations (UAE & Oman) till 2015.

He was also been the country manager for Tunisia, Libya, Yemen, and Cyprus and has experience working in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia.

As it announced 12 appointments, the Emirates release reads, “This latest list of promotions and senior appointments include 7 UAE nationals, many of whom have grown their careers at the Emirates Group in different roles and continue to play key roles in the organisation’s success.

Sheikh Ahmed said: “These appointments reflect the expanded scale, breadth, and ambition of our business. I’m heartened that we have been able to fill these roles with internal talent, including UAE nationals. The Emirates Group will continue to invest in being an employer of choice for the best talent in the industry, to deliver world-leading products and services, and reflect Dubai’s vision to be number one in everything we do.”