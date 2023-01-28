Aero Africa air cargo management group announced the appointment of chair Prof. Issa Baluch as a non-executive advisory board member effective 1st of January 2023.

Baluch is credited with pioneering the sea/air multimodal transport via UAE into Africa and other regions and was founder and CEO of Swift Freight International, which he headed from 1989 to 2008. Issa has also been heavily involved in GSSAs and cargo airlines in the region.

“It is a pleasure and honor to be working with Prof. Issa Baluch. We are confident that his advice and extensive experience in air cargo logistics in Africa and Middle East will guide us to the right path for the future growth of our organization and open doors to new opportunities “ said Christos Spyrou Group CEO.

Baluch added: “I am delighted to join the energetic leadership of Aero Africa and to play a role in their strategic growth plans in the Middle East & Africa. “