Boeing and Air Tanzania are celebrating the delivery of the airline's first 767-300 freighter.

The airplane arrived at the airline's hub in Dar es Salaam and will provide the operator with dedicated air freight capacity to serve the country's growing cargo market, says a release from Boeing. The delivery also marks the first direct 767 freighter delivery from Boeing to an African carrier, the release added.

"We are thrilled to welcome the 767-300 Boeing freighter to our fleet," says Ladislaus Matindi, Managing Director, Air Tanzania. "The 767 will cater to the growing cargo demand which was previously carried by passenger airplanes. The 767 will enable Air Tanzania to support a journey towards a more sustainable future and time critical cargo schedules across Africa and beyond. We are looking forward to expanding our imports and exports industry that require timely delivery. The arrival of the airplane will open opportunities for global businesses to transport commercial cargo goods to various parts of the world, which will boost national economic growth."