Uganda Airlines has signed a commitment with Boeing to acquire two converted freighters, alongside eight new passenger aircraft, marking a major step in the carrier's fleet expansion strategy.

The agreement is aimed at strengthening the airline's passenger and cargo operations while supporting its long-term growth plans. The two converted freighters, one Boeing 767 wide-body converted freighter and one Boeing 737 BCF freighter, are expected to enhance the carrier's air cargo capabilities and tap into growing freight demand across Africa and international markets.

The signing ceremony was held at State House, Entebbe, Uganda, in the presence of President Yoweri Museveni, senior Ugandan government officials, representatives of the U.S. Embassy, members of the Uganda Airlines Board, and Boeing executives.

The acquisition is expected to boost Uganda's trade, tourism, investment, and air cargo handling capacity by expanding the national carrier's passenger and freight operations while improving regional and international connectivity. The planned fleet expansion aligns with Uganda Airlines' strategy to modernise its operations, improve connectivity, and position itself as a key aviation player in the region.

Boeing Vice President Anbessie Yitbarek said the company is committed to supporting Uganda Airlines' fleet expansion.